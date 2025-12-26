You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle smashes into building in Yarmouth

Vehicle smashes into building in Yarmouth

December 26, 2025

YARMOUTH – A vehicle smashed into a building in Yarmouth late Thursday evening. A Mass State Police trooper on routine patrol came upon the scene on Route 28 at Cottage Street about 11:30 PM and called it into Yarmouth Police and Fire. No serious injuries were reported but there was extensive damage to the structure. A building inspector was called to the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

