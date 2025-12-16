You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes pillar at CVS in Chatham

Vehicle strikes pillar at CVS in Chatham

December 16, 2025


CHATHAM – A Lexus SUV struck a pillar at the CVS/Pharmacy on Queen Anne Road in Chatham early Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Chatham Police are investigating.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

