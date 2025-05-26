Victim of Wellfleet hit & run pedestrian crash identified as investigation continues



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: The victim of Saturday night’s fatal hit and run has been identified as 24-year-old Timothy Duval, a U.S. Army veteran from Tallahassee, FL. Duval was married and the father of a 3-year-old son. He was visiting the area on vacation and had been spending the evening with a group of friends. At some point during the night, he became separated from the group and was walking along Ocean View Drive when he was fatally struck. The exact circumstances remain under investigation.

The Wellfleet Police Department is actively following up on multiple leads, but no arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are urging members of the public, including residents, homeowners, and business owners in the area, to come forward with any information that may assist in the case. Surveillance footage, dashcam video or eyewitness accounts from the night of the incident could prove critical in determining what happened and identifying those responsible. Based on the location of some of the injuries, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup truck or SUV.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office, The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. The department remains committed to seeking justice for Duval and his family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Allen of the Wellfleeet Police Department at 508-349-3702.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN