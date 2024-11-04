YARMOUTH – A followup to our report on the raging fire that destroyed the former Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn on Route 6A in Yarmouth Sunday evening. Daylight revealed the extent of the damage to the sprawling nearly 30,000 square foot property assessed at over 2.4 million dollars. Also in the video, Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue makes a statement:
Video: CWN followup-Daylight reveals fire devastation as YFD chief makes statement
November 4, 2024
