You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: CWN followup-Daylight reveals fire devastation as YFD chief makes statement

Video: CWN followup-Daylight reveals fire devastation as YFD chief makes statement

November 4, 2024

YARMOUTH – A followup to our report on the raging fire that destroyed the former Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn on Route 6A in Yarmouth Sunday evening. Daylight revealed the extent of the damage to the sprawling nearly 30,000 square foot property assessed at over 2.4 million dollars. Also in the video, Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue makes a statement:

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 