Breaking: Raging fire reported at former Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth

November 3, 2024

Michael I. Sears/CWN

Slideshow photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
YARMOUTH – A raging fire erupted at the old Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn on Route 6A in Yarmouth at the Barnstable town line about 6:30 PM Sunday. A second alarm was ordered bringing in multiple mutual aid units. Firefighters immediately took a defensive posture fighting the flames from the outside. There were no reports of injuries. The flames lit up the night sky and were visible for miles around. Part of the building collapsed at the height of the blaze. The State Fire Marshal’s office will investigate the cause of the fire.
Photos below by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN


