Wareham man facing cocaine charges after search warrants executed

WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On January 23, 2025, the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with members of the Patrol Division, served two Commonwealth of Massachusetts narcotic related search warrants on Charles Lehr, 53, of Wareham, on his vehicle and his residence. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Lehr, and the seizure of large quantities of suspected cocaine, and drug related paraphernalia.

Charles Lehr was charged with; Trafficking cocaine, and Possession with intent to distribute Class B.

Lehr was arraigned at the Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.

Chief Walter Correia Jr. applauded the collaborative effort between Criminal Investigation Division and the Patrol Division for taking potential lethal drugs off the streets of Wareham, MA.