Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/26/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 18th at 2:39 a.m.

Vaughnessa Rebecca Jones, 23, of Onset, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 19th at 3:41 p.m.

Dayle Louise Caprio, 57, of South Yarmouth wass charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On January 20th at 2:00 p.m.

John H. Kittila, 52, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Number plate violation (2 counts)

On January 20th at 4:06 p.m.

Ryan M. Dubee, 36, of East Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (unarmed robbery-see related story here)

On January 21st at 8:16 p.m.

Donald J. Jones III, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 23rd at 5:39 p.m.

Jason T. Feeley, 37, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

On January 24th at 7:49 a.m.

David Arturo Gilbert-Koff, 18, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Breaking and antering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor

On January 24th at 10:48 p.m.

Benjamin W. Stiles, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Vandalizing property

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 18th at 7:37 p.m.

Richard Scanlan, 55, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On January 20th at 1:42 a.m.

Joshua Walker Kole, 23, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs not posted after Jan 20th)