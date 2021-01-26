Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/26/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 18th at 2:39 a.m.
Vaughnessa Rebecca Jones, 23, of Onset, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 19th at 3:41 p.m.
Dayle Louise Caprio, 57, of South Yarmouth wass charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On January 20th at 2:00 p.m.
John H. Kittila, 52, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Number plate violation (2 counts)
On January 20th at 4:06 p.m.
Ryan M. Dubee, 36, of East Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (unarmed robbery-see related story here)
On January 21st at 8:16 p.m.
Donald J. Jones III, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 23rd at 5:39 p.m.
Jason T. Feeley, 37, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
On January 24th at 7:49 a.m.
David Arturo Gilbert-Koff, 18, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Breaking and antering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor
On January 24th at 10:48 p.m.
Benjamin W. Stiles, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Vandalizing property
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 18th at 7:37 p.m.
Richard Scanlan, 55, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On January 20th at 1:42 a.m.
Joshua Walker Kole, 23, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs not posted after Jan 20th)