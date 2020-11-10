Weekly police department arrests/reports 11/10/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On November 1st at 12:02 a.m.

Tracy L. Carter, 52, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Unregistered vehicle

On November 1st at 1:04 a.m.

Wellington Espindola, 31, of Osterville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

Fail to stop for police

On November 2nd at 11:38 a.m.

Patrick J, Ritchie, 51, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Fail to register at sex offender (subsequent offense)

On November 2nd at 1:29 p.m.

Patricia A. Koumbouris, 68, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On November 2nd at 3:15 p.m.

Loriann Nicole Rose, 51, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (shoplifting by asportation)

Warrant arrest (lewd conduct)

On November 3rd at 2:00 p.m.

Bladen C. Tisdell of Cotuit was charged with

Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled

Disorderly conduct

On November 3rd at 5:11 p.m.

Corey Michael Williams, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 3rd at 5:28 p.m.

Alec B. Reynolds, 25, of Chatham was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

On November 4th at 8:48 a.m.

Marc Allen Gendron, 48 of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (ABDW, vandalism, trespassing)

(the log for November 5th was not posted)

On November 6th at 9:08 a.m.

Justice Joseph Bruce Crosby, 20, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On November 8th at 11:03 a.m.

Domingo J. Andrade, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery

Data furnished by Barnstable Police