Weekly police department arrests/reports 11/10/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On November 1st at 12:02 a.m.
Tracy L. Carter, 52, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Unregistered vehicle
On November 1st at 1:04 a.m.
Wellington Espindola, 31, of Osterville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
Fail to stop for police
On November 2nd at 11:38 a.m.
Patrick J, Ritchie, 51, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Fail to register at sex offender (subsequent offense)
On November 2nd at 1:29 p.m.
Patricia A. Koumbouris, 68, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On November 2nd at 3:15 p.m.
Loriann Nicole Rose, 51, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (shoplifting by asportation)
Warrant arrest (lewd conduct)
On November 3rd at 2:00 p.m.
Bladen C. Tisdell of Cotuit was charged with
Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled
Disorderly conduct
On November 3rd at 5:11 p.m.
Corey Michael Williams, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 3rd at 5:28 p.m.
Alec B. Reynolds, 25, of Chatham was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
On November 4th at 8:48 a.m.
Marc Allen Gendron, 48 of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (ABDW, vandalism, trespassing)
(the log for November 5th was not posted)
On November 6th at 9:08 a.m.
Justice Joseph Bruce Crosby, 20, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On November 8th at 11:03 a.m.
Domingo J. Andrade, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery
Data furnished by Barnstable Police