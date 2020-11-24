Weekly police department arrests/reports 11/24/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On November 16th at 5:22 p.m.
James C. Blum, 64, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Warrant arrest
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On November 17th at 12:28 p.m.
Destiny Mayo, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 17th at 1:43 p.m.
Luciano A. Barbosa, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 17th at 7:17 p.m.
Ana Rojas Aldana, 26, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
On November 18th at 1:25 p.m.
Kaitlin Valerie Maskell, 26, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 19th at 3:39 a.m.
Matthew Norman Borden, 42, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On November 21st at 2:59 p.m.
Dennis A. Grant, 26, of Orleans was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Disturbing the peace
No registration in possession
Number platemissing
Uninspected vehicle
On November 22nd at 7:12 a.m.
Edward Gerard Alence, 55, of Evans, GA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating under the influence of drugs
Opoerating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Carrying a dangerous weapon
On November 22nd at 9:17 p.m.
James Richard Lally, 62, of West Barnstable was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (4tf offense or greater)
Operaring negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
Carrying a dangerous weapon (switchblade knife)
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On November 16th at 2:56 p.m.
Michael S. McLane, 31, of Assomet, MA was charged with
Unarmed robbery
Larceny from a building
Malicious destruction of preoprty less than $1,200
Assault and battery on a police officer
Resisting arrest
Intimidating a witness
Warrant arrest

On November 17th at 1:39 p.m.
Edward Alexander Purdy, 30, of Teaticket was charged with
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On November 19th at 6:32 p.m.
Thomas Raymond Smith, 58, o0f Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 21st at 1:30 p.m.
Sean Coppin, 22,of Hyannis was charged with
Operating with out a license
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop for police
Recreational vehicle on a public way
Unregistered recreational vehicle
