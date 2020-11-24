Weekly police department arrests/reports 11/24/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On November 16th at 5:22 p.m.

James C. Blum, 64, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On November 17th at 12:28 p.m.

Destiny Mayo, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 17th at 1:43 p.m.

Luciano A. Barbosa, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 17th at 7:17 p.m.

Ana Rojas Aldana, 26, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

On November 18th at 1:25 p.m.

Kaitlin Valerie Maskell, 26, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 19th at 3:39 a.m.

Matthew Norman Borden, 42, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On November 21st at 2:59 p.m.

Dennis A. Grant, 26, of Orleans was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Disturbing the peace

No registration in possession

Number platemissing

Uninspected vehicle

On November 22nd at 7:12 a.m.

Edward Gerard Alence, 55, of Evans, GA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating under the influence of drugs

Opoerating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Carrying a dangerous weapon

On November 22nd at 9:17 p.m.

James Richard Lally, 62, of West Barnstable was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (4tf offense or greater)

Operaring negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

Carrying a dangerous weapon (switchblade knife)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On November 16th at 2:56 p.m.

Michael S. McLane, 31, of Assomet, MA was charged with

Unarmed robbery

Larceny from a building

Malicious destruction of preoprty less than $1,200

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Intimidating a witness

Warrant arrest

On November 17th at 1:39 p.m.

Edward Alexander Purdy, 30, of Teaticket was charged with

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On November 19th at 6:32 p.m.

Thomas Raymond Smith, 58, o0f Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 21st at 1:30 p.m.

Sean Coppin, 22,of Hyannis was charged with

Operating with out a license

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop for police

Recreational vehicle on a public way

Unregistered recreational vehicle

Data furnished by Falmouth Police