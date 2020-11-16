Falmouth Police investigating bank robbery



FALMOUTH – At approximately 2:55 PM today, employees of the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank (Palmer Ave. branch) contacted the Falmouth Communications Center to advise that a robbery had taken place. A lone male suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Falmouth Police Department is actively investigating this incident with the assistance of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office; Massachusetts State Police and the FBI.