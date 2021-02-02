Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/02/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On February 1st at 3:10 a.m.
Santos M. Lopez-Granados, 28, of East Boston, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Possession of a Class B substance
Unregistered vehicle
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On January 28th at 2:23 a.m.
Dylan Elijah McGee, 25, of Brewster was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 25th at 1:06 p.m.
Solomon Mastin Jr., 30, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 25th at 1:19 p.m.
Debra Jane Coddington, 64, of Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
On January 25th at 11:01 p.m.
Brandon Rockwell Carver, 21, of East Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On January 26th at 9:28 p.m.
Nicholas Famigliette, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Attemtping to commit a crime (armed robbery)
Carrying a dangerous weapon (spring loaded knife)
and
Luke Matthews, 42, of Centerville was charged with
Attemtping to commit a crime (armed robbery)
On January 27th at 11:17 p.m.
Joshua Walker Kole, 23, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police