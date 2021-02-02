Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/02/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On February 1st at 3:10 a.m.

Santos M. Lopez-Granados, 28, of East Boston, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Possession of a Class B substance

Unregistered vehicle

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On January 28th at 2:23 a.m.

Dylan Elijah McGee, 25, of Brewster was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 25th at 1:06 p.m.

Solomon Mastin Jr., 30, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 25th at 1:19 p.m.

Debra Jane Coddington, 64, of Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

On January 25th at 11:01 p.m.

Brandon Rockwell Carver, 21, of East Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On January 26th at 9:28 p.m.

Nicholas Famigliette, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Attemtping to commit a crime (armed robbery)

Carrying a dangerous weapon (spring loaded knife)

and

Luke Matthews, 42, of Centerville was charged with

Attemtping to commit a crime (armed robbery)

On January 27th at 11:17 p.m.

Joshua Walker Kole, 23, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

