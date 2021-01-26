Two facing charges in alleged attempted armed robbery at CVS in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., they were called to the CVS at 176 North St. Hyannis regarding an attempted armed robbery.

The pharmacist tending to the drive thru informed the police that a male sitting behind the driver of a blue Lexus pointed what may have been a fake-gun at him and demanded Gabapentin.

After the pharmacist shut the drive thru window on the suspects, the driver continued around the building and parked the Lexus in the CVS parking lot. His only passenger, 35 year old Nicholas Famigliette of Hyannis, then entered the store and attempted to fill a prescription from a different pharmacy employee.

As police were investigating the incident, the Lexus driver left the CVS while Famigliette was still inside the store and he was placed under arrest.

Upon further investigation, 42 year old Centerville resident Luke Matthews was positively identified by police as the driver of the blue Lexus and he was asked to come into the station regarding the incident. Matthews arrived at the station a short time later, where he was questioned and then placed under arrest.

Both Nicholas Famigliette and Luke Matthews were charged with Attempt to Commit a Crime – Armed Robbery. Famigliette was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (spring loaded knife), which was discovered on him while he was in CVS.

They will both be arraigned in Barnstable District Court today.