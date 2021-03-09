Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/09/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 1st at 10:38 p.m.

Felicia L. Daley, 50, of Eastham was charged with

Possession of a Class B substance

On March 3rd at 1:46 p.m.

Rafe Emond, 52, of Welfleet was charged with

Trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams

Trafficking in cocaine less than 36 grams

Possession of a Class B substance (oxycodone)

Possession of a Class B substance (suboxone)

and

Lisa M. Klugman, 54, of Wellfleet was charged with

Trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams

Trafficking in cocaine less than 36 grams

Possession of a Class B substance (oxycodone)

Possession of a Class B substance (suboxone)

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 1st at 1:59 p.m.

Caitlin A. Dickey, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On March 2nd at 4:48 a.m.

Desiree Maria Littleton, 48, of Harwich was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 2nd at 8:21 p.m.

Lilia M. Pastuisaca, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Vamdalizing property

Om March 3rd at 10:29 a.m.

Jensen Perez, 21, of South Dennis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On March 3rd at 5:11 p.m.

Charles E. Mayo, 57, of Stoughton, MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Fail to yield at intersection

Warrant arrest

On March 4th at 11:59 a.m.

Tory E. Wood, 25, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 5th at 12:59 p.m.

Jacob D. Milde, 25, of Hyannis, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 5th at 12:47 p.m.

Ramsay Allan Rose, 43, of Hyannis was charged with

Larceny over $1,200

On March 6th at 6:55 a.m.

Robert Brandon Brando-Hunt, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Intimidating a witness

Valdalizing property

Resisting arrest

On March 7th at 4:15 p.m.

Stephanie D. Hufnagel, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Marked lanes violation

Operating after license suspended

On March 7th at 10:49 p.m.

Sean Kennedy, 48, of Boston, MA who was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 2nd at 7:44 p.m.

Xavier R. Rose, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

On March 3rd at 9:07 p.m.

Sean L. Ventura, 47, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Uninspected vehicle

On March 4th at 8:28 p.m.

Patricia A. Seman, 56, of Woods Hole was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Resisting arrest

On March 5th at 12:01 a.m.

Danion Ross Liptrot, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating without a license

Unregistered vehicle

Number plate violation

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On March 6th at 11:24 p.m.

Zachary Christopher Walsh, 23, of Lakeville, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Speeding

Data furnished by Falmouth Police