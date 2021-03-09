Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/09/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 1st at 10:38 p.m.
Felicia L. Daley, 50, of Eastham was charged with
Possession of a Class B substance
On March 3rd at 1:46 p.m.
Rafe Emond, 52, of Welfleet was charged with
Trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams
Trafficking in cocaine less than 36 grams
Possession of a Class B substance (oxycodone)
Possession of a Class B substance (suboxone)
and
Lisa M. Klugman, 54, of Wellfleet was charged with
Trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams
Trafficking in cocaine less than 36 grams
Possession of a Class B substance (oxycodone)
Possession of a Class B substance (suboxone)
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 1st at 1:59 p.m.
Caitlin A. Dickey, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On March 2nd at 4:48 a.m.
Desiree Maria Littleton, 48, of Harwich was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 2nd at 8:21 p.m.
Lilia M. Pastuisaca, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Vamdalizing property
Om March 3rd at 10:29 a.m.
Jensen Perez, 21, of South Dennis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On March 3rd at 5:11 p.m.
Charles E. Mayo, 57, of Stoughton, MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Fail to yield at intersection
Warrant arrest
On March 4th at 11:59 a.m.
Tory E. Wood, 25, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 5th at 12:59 p.m.
Jacob D. Milde, 25, of Hyannis, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 5th at 12:47 p.m.
Ramsay Allan Rose, 43, of Hyannis was charged with
Larceny over $1,200
On March 6th at 6:55 a.m.
Robert Brandon Brando-Hunt, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Intimidating a witness
Valdalizing property
Resisting arrest
On March 7th at 4:15 p.m.
Stephanie D. Hufnagel, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended
On March 7th at 10:49 p.m.
Sean Kennedy, 48, of Boston, MA who was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 2nd at 7:44 p.m.
Xavier R. Rose, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
On March 3rd at 9:07 p.m.
Sean L. Ventura, 47, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Uninspected vehicle
On March 4th at 8:28 p.m.
Patricia A. Seman, 56, of Woods Hole was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Resisting arrest
On March 5th at 12:01 a.m.
Danion Ross Liptrot, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating without a license
Unregistered vehicle
Number plate violation
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On March 6th at 11:24 p.m.
Zachary Christopher Walsh, 23, of Lakeville, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Speeding
Data furnished by Falmouth Police