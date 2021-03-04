Two face narcotic charges in Wellfleet after lengthy investigation

WELLFLEET – On Wednesday, the Wellfleet Police Department, as part of a several month investigation into illegal narcotic activity, executed a search warrant at 75 Spring Valley Road in Wellfleet. As a result of this investigation and subsequent search warrant, the Wellfleet Police Department arrested Rafe Emond, 52, and Lisa Klugman, 54, of this address. Both Emond and Klugman were charged with the following:

-Trafficking in Fentanyl, more than 10 grams

-Trafficking in Cocaine, 18 grams or more

-Possession of Class B Drug (Oxycodone)

-Possession of Class B Drug (Suboxone)

The Wellfleet Police Department were assisted in this investigation and search warrant by the Eastham Police Department, Truro Police Department, Orleans Police Department and Barnstable Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation remains open and anyone with further information can call Detective Nick Daley 508-349-3702.