Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/13/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 6th at 6:09 a.m.
Dorian A. Firth, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Possession of explosives
Production of explosives
On April 6th at 2:08 p.m.
Chance E. Parent, 48, of Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On April 6th at 6:16 p.m.
Michael Joseph Lampert, 46, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
On April 7th at 5:45 p.m.
Jon A. Wetherbee, 32, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 8th at 9:08 p.m.
Evan Jeremiah Braun, 30, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
On April 9th at 8:54 a.m.
Jason N. Schell, 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 9th at 8;16 p.m.
Lester Cotten, 27, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 9th at 10:46 p.m.
Lindsay Allen Corona, 44, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On April 10th at 1:24 a.m.
David Rodriguez, 27, of Artesia, NM was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
Intimidating a witness
Fail to stop for police
Resisting arrest
Fail to stop or yield
Speeding
On April 10th at 1:34 a.m.
Raymond J. Mahoney, 38, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
On April 11th at 9:31 a.m.
Luciano A. Barbosa, 39, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 11th at 1:36 p.m.
David Short, 34, of Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 6th t 8:41 p.m.
Brenda J. Farro, 60, of Falmouth Heights was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
On April 9th at 11:14 p.m.
Joshua LaFrange, 28, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 10th at 7:18 p.m.
Terry Alan Baker, 67, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On April 10th at 9:18 p.m.
David Richard Eldredge Jr., 30, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Operating after registration suspended or revoked
Uninsured vehicle
Possession of a Class E substance”
Data furnished by Falmouth Police