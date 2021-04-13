Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/13/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 6th at 6:09 a.m.

Dorian A. Firth, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Possession of explosives

Production of explosives

On April 6th at 2:08 p.m.

Chance E. Parent, 48, of Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On April 6th at 6:16 p.m.

Michael Joseph Lampert, 46, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

On April 7th at 5:45 p.m.

Jon A. Wetherbee, 32, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 8th at 9:08 p.m.

Evan Jeremiah Braun, 30, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

On April 9th at 8:54 a.m.

Jason N. Schell, 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 9th at 8;16 p.m.

Lester Cotten, 27, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 9th at 10:46 p.m.

Lindsay Allen Corona, 44, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On April 10th at 1:24 a.m.

David Rodriguez, 27, of Artesia, NM was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

Intimidating a witness

Fail to stop for police

Resisting arrest

Fail to stop or yield

Speeding

On April 10th at 1:34 a.m.

Raymond J. Mahoney, 38, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

On April 11th at 9:31 a.m.

Luciano A. Barbosa, 39, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 11th at 1:36 p.m.

David Short, 34, of Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 6th t 8:41 p.m.

Brenda J. Farro, 60, of Falmouth Heights was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

On April 9th at 11:14 p.m.

Joshua LaFrange, 28, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 10th at 7:18 p.m.

Terry Alan Baker, 67, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On April 10th at 9:18 p.m.

David Richard Eldredge Jr., 30, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Operating after registration suspended or revoked

Uninsured vehicle

Possession of a Class E substance”

Data furnished by Falmouth Police