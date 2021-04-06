HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Tuesday at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers from the midnight Shift responded to a 119 Baxter Road in Hyannis for a report of a resident that had an explosive device on the premises. After moving everyone to safety, officers were able to identify an explosive device in the bedroom in question. After this discovery, the scene was frozen and a search warrant was applied for. A thorough joint investigation was then conducted in collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, MSP Detective Unit and the ATF. This investigation was supported by the Hyannis Fire Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested Dorian Firth, 40. of Hyannis and charged him with one count of felony possession of incendiary materials and one count of felony possession of an incendiary device. After all evidentiary recording and sampling took place the remaining incendiary materials and device were detonated in a controlled environment by the Bomb Squad.
Hyannis man charged with possession of explosive materials
April 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Moving Vaccine Eligibility Date to April 19
- Massachusetts Vehicle Inspection Sticker System Remains Down
- Cape Cod 5 to Host Virtual Savings Fairs For High Schoolers
- Onset Fire Department Receives State Funding
- Barnstable Road Work Begins Thursday
- Sandwich Officials Stress Importance of COVID Testing, Vaccination
- Hyannis Memorial to Honor COVID Victims
- Cape Cod Leading in Brazilian COVID Variant Cases
- Community Health Center Of Cape Cod Implements New Technology
- D-Y Regional High School Gets Support for Career Advancement
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces Blood Drive
- Fishing Tournament Launched to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Family With Popular YouTube Channel Explores Cape Cod