You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis man charged with possession of explosive materials

Hyannis man charged with possession of explosive materials

April 6, 2021

Dorian Firth
Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Tuesday at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers from the midnight Shift responded to a 119 Baxter Road in Hyannis for a report of a resident that had an explosive device on the premises. After moving everyone to safety, officers were able to identify an explosive device in the bedroom in question. After this discovery, the scene was frozen and a search warrant was applied for. A thorough joint investigation was then conducted in collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, MSP Detective Unit and the ATF. This investigation was supported by the Hyannis Fire Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested Dorian Firth, 40. of Hyannis and charged him with one count of felony possession of incendiary materials and one count of felony possession of an incendiary device. After all evidentiary recording and sampling took place the remaining incendiary materials and device were detonated in a controlled environment by the Bomb Squad.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 