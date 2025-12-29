Wind Advisory from 7 PM Monday through 1 AM Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1239 PM EST Mon Dec 29 2025

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.