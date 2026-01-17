Winter Weather Advisory 10 AM Sunday to 1 AM Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

133 PM EST Sat Jan 17 2026

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches with localized spots up to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.