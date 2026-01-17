Winter Weather Advisory 10 AM Sunday to 1 AM Monday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
133 PM EST Sat Jan 17 2026
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches with localized spots up to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.