Winter Wonderland: Cape & Islands blanketed by biggest snowstorm in years

(YARMOUTH) – One of the biggest snowstorms in several years blanketed Cape Cod & the Islands Sunday and early Monday with up to a foot of snow, grinding most activities and transportation to a halt.

The snow began Sunday afternoon and continued into the early morning hours on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, snow showers will linger over the area through the day on Monday, with some additional accumulation expected.

By Monday morning, there were reports of 12 inches of snow in Brewster, Sandwich and Harwich, 11 inches in Marstons Mills and 10 inches in Dennis, Chatham and Marstons Mills.

At the height of the storm, snow was falling faster than plows could keep up, prompting local and State Police to urge people to stay off the roads. My mid-afternoon on Sunday, some cars and tractor trailers were having difficulty getting over the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

Eversource reported very few power outages, due to the lack of sustained strong winds during the storm. Coastal flooding was also not a concern.

Most schools and many municipal offices were closed on Monday as the cleanup got underway in earnest. Barnstable town offices were open on Monday.

Public safety officials reminded people to keep heating vents and flues clear from snow. If snowdrifts or piles of shoveled snow block exhaust vents outside, carbon monoxide can rise to deadly levels inside. They urged homeowners to have a working CO detector on every level of your home