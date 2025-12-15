You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker injured in industrial accident at Hyannis laundry service

Worker injured in industrial accident at Hyannis laundry service

December 15, 2025

HYANNIS – A worker was injured after reportedly becoming trapped in a folding machine at the Cape Cod Commercial Linen Service. Rescuers rushed to the location at 880 Attucks Lane about 2:25 PM. The victim was freed and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

_________________________________________________
From the CWN archives June 30th, 2008:
Industrial accident in Hyannis
Woman gets arm stuck in machine at laundry

Photo by Frank Paparo/CWN file

HYANNIS – A woman was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Hyannis Monday evening. Hyannis Fire and rescue were called to Mama’s All Seasons Laundry on Airport Road about 6:30 p.m. after a female worker apparently got her arm caught in a machine. Crews worked for about a half hour to free the woman’s arm. She was rushed by ambulance to Barnstable Municipal Airport and flown to Boston Medical Center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 