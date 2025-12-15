Worker injured in industrial accident at Hyannis laundry service

HYANNIS – A worker was injured after reportedly becoming trapped in a folding machine at the Cape Cod Commercial Linen Service. Rescuers rushed to the location at 880 Attucks Lane about 2:25 PM. The victim was freed and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

From the CWN archives June 30th, 2008:

Industrial accident in Hyannis

Woman gets arm stuck in machine at laundry

HYANNIS – A woman was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Hyannis Monday evening. Hyannis Fire and rescue were called to Mama’s All Seasons Laundry on Airport Road about 6:30 p.m. after a female worker apparently got her arm caught in a machine. Crews worked for about a half hour to free the woman’s arm. She was rushed by ambulance to Barnstable Municipal Airport and flown to Boston Medical Center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.