Yarmouth and State Police arrest two for arson at Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn



YARMOUTH – From Massachusetts Department of Fire Services: A four-month investigation has led to criminal charges against a man and a woman in last year’s fire at Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn, said Yarmouth Police Chief Kevin Lennon, Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue, and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

Yarmouth Police and State Police arrested Jacob Ladner, 22, and Isabella Medeiros, 18, Monday afternoon on charges of burning a building, breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and trespassing. They will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

“These arrests were the result of painstaking work by Yarmouth Police detectives and State Police fire investigators with the support and assistance of the Yarmouth Fire Department,” said Chief Lennon. “I want to thank the community and our residents for their patience as this process unfolded.”

“Firefighters were on scene fighting this fire for more than 10 hours, and we were extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured,” said Chief Arrascue. “Fire is dangerous, destructive, and unpredictable. This intentionally set fire put first responders, the public, and the perpetrators themselves in danger.”

“Fire investigation is part of our core mission,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “When those investigations reveal criminal conduct, we will always work with our local partners to identify the responsible parties and hold them accountable.”

The Yarmouth Fire Department and Yarmouth Police Departments responded to Route 6A on the evening of November 3, 2024, following multiple 9-1-1 calls. On arrival, they found heavy fire at the vacant Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn, which was unoccupied with no utilities delivering power to the structure. With assistance from Barnstable, Brewster, Dennis, and Hyannis mutual aid companies, Yarmouth firefighters battled the wind-fed blaze through the night and into the next morning until it was fully extinguished. Nearly the entire building collapsed during those operations.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Yarmouth Fire Department, Yarmouth Police detectives, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, who collectively determined that the fire had been intentionally set. They continued to work the case in the weeks and months that followed, identifying the two suspects and obtaining warrants for their arrests earlier today.

Chief Lennon, Chief Arrascue, and State Fire Marshal Davine reminded residents that the Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves, detects, or prevents arson crimes. The program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association and tipsters can remain anonymous if they prefer. Its hotline can be reached at 1-800-682-9229.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN file