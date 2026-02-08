Yarmouth DNR issues warning “No Ice Is Safe Ice



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources: Sunday, the Division received a call from a concerned resident reporting an individual standing on the ice in Lewis Bay near Great Island. Upon responding, DNR officers observed a set of footprints originating from Englewood Beach and extending across the bay to the location where the individual was last seen. No return footprints were visible. With the assistance of the Yarmouth Fire Department, MA and Yarmouth Police Dept. responders were able to locate the individual on the ice. The individual walked back toward emergency personnel and successfully exited the ice without incident or injury.

Residents are advised that no ice should be considered safe. Ice conditions can change rapidly and without warning due to temperature fluctuations, weather events, and underlying water movement.

It is especially important to understand the dangers of frozen saltwater bodies, including bays, harbors, and coastal areas.

Saltwater ice is significantly more dangerous than freshwater ice for the following reasons:

🧊 Saltwater freezes at lower temperatures and forms weaker ice

🧊 Salt within the ice creates air pockets and fractures

🧊 Tides and currents continuously move beneath the ice

🧊 Ice can appear solid on the surface while being dangerously thin below

🧊 Ice thickness can vary drastically within short distances

Because of these factors, saltwater ice can fail suddenly and without warning, even after extended periods of cold weather. Areas near shorelines, docks, channels, marshes, and inlets are particularly hazardous.

While freshwater ice (such as ponds) may freeze more evenly, it is still never guaranteed to be safe. Changing temperatures, runoff, and snow cover can all weaken ice conditions.

Residents are urged to stay off the ice…NO ICE IS SAFE ICE.