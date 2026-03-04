You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters able to save house after vehicle goes up in flames in driveway

March 4, 2026



YARMOUTH – Quick work by Yarmouth firefighters saved a house after a vehicle burst into flames in the driveway. Crews responded to Helmsman Drive shortly before 5 PM Wednesday and knocked down the flames. The garage was checked for any fire damage and smoke was ventilated from the second floor of the house. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Blake Sears/Signal News Network/CWN

