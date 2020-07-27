Yarmouth Police identify driver in fatal crash

YARMOUTH – On Thursday July 23, 2020 at approximately 2314 hrs. Yarmouth Police responded to Old Main Street for a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle, which was occupied by the driver only, left the road and struck a tree on the south side of Old Main Street near River Street. The operator was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Hilroy Montique, 41, from Dennis, MA.

The preliminary findings from the crash scene indicate that Montique was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit with assistance from the Barnstable Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.