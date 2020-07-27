You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police identify driver in fatal crash

Yarmouth Police identify driver in fatal crash

July 27, 2020

David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)

YARMOUTH – On Thursday July 23, 2020 at approximately 2314 hrs. Yarmouth Police responded to Old Main Street for a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle, which was occupied by the driver only, left the road and struck a tree on the south side of Old Main Street near River Street. The operator was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Hilroy Montique, 41, from Dennis, MA.

The preliminary findings from the crash scene indicate that Montique was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit with assistance from the Barnstable Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 