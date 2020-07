YARMOUTH – A robbery and a serious car crash in Yarmouth late Thursday evening kept officials busy. The Cumberland Farms on Route 28 in South Yarmouth was reportedly robbed shortly before 11 PM. Shortly after 11 PM, a car struck a tree on Old Main Street at River Road just down from Yarmouth Fire Station 1. The driver was said to be seriously injured.

CWN is checking with Yarmouth officials for further details.