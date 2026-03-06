Yarmouth Police offer safety tips for St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: STAY SAFE & ENJOY THE LUCK OF THE IRISH!

We are thrilled to welcome you to this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade! The parade is scheduled for Saturday March 7th at 11 AM. Road Closures will begin at 9 AM. To ensure a festive and safe environment for everyone, please take a moment to review these important safety guidelines and travel tips.

WINTER WEATHER AND PARKING

While the luck of the Irish is with us, the residual snow is still hanging on. Please be aware:

• Limited Parking: Snowbanks have reduced available spaces. Parking on side streets is strictly prohibited to ensure emergency vehicles can pass.

• Slippery Surfaces: Walking paths and spectator areas may be slick or narrowed by snow. Please wear appropriate footwear and use caution when navigating the route.

• Arrive Early: Expect delays and plan for extra travel time to find a spot and settle in.

PARADE PARTICIPANTS

To keep traffic flowing and ensure the safety of our volunteers:

• No Roadway Loading: The loading and off-loading of floats or equipment on active roadways is strictly prohibited. Please use the designated staging areas only.

SPECTATOR SAFETY & CONDUCT

We want everyone to have a great time while staying out of harm’s way:

• Stay Off the Route: For your safety and the safety of the performers, do not enter the roadway while the parade is in progress.

• Celebrate Responsibly: We expect all attendees to act in a respectful, responsible manner.

• Drive Sober: If your celebration includes alcohol, please designate a driver or use a rideshare service. Do not drink and drive.

Pro-Tip: Pack a little extra patience along with your green gear! By following these simple rules, we can ensure a great time will be had by all.