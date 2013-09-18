Nantucket Moving Forward in Vaccination Process - NANTUCKET- The Town of Nantucket is well into Phase 1 of the state-outlined COVID-19 vaccination process. Having vaccinated some medical professionals, nursing home residents and first responders, registration is being opened up for the remaining members of the Phase 1 category as well as Phase 2. Members of the public that are of high […]

PHOTOS: A Chilly Day at Old Silver Beach - Members of the CapeCod.com team were out and about in Falmouth. We decided to stop by Old Silver Beach to see what was going on. Take a look at some of the photographs.

A Christmas Wishes Thank You - Many thanks to Mid-Cape Home Centers and our kind and generous listeners for supporting our Christmas Wishes program with Child and Family Services in Hyannis. Over 185 local families -our friends and neighbors- had a very special holiday thanks to you. We’ll never forget the gentleman who dropped off 30 bikes, the woman who crafted […]

Scenic Views From Falmouth & Woods Hole! - Blue sky and wind-chilly…checking out sights around Woods Hole & Falmouth…Enjoy! By Spencer Kennard As a child, spending summers in North Truro, I thought Cape Cod began at the Wellfleet Drive-In and ended at Provincetown. As a photographer, I now know that all the Cape towns leading to the canal have their own unique […]

PHOTOS: Sagamore Beach - We ventured just over the bridge recently to catch a sunrise at Sagamore Beach in Bourne. This spacious beach sits in a quiet neighborhood and boasts tall cliffs at one end. If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Community College Offers Free Manufacturing Program - WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College will be offering their Smart Manufacturing Program for free on January 28. The program is grant-funded, with tuition, books, and course fees all being covered. Students will receive two certifications for skills related to manufacturing upon completion of the program. The program also offers an internship with a […]

Provincetown Scenic Views! - It’s a peaceful-quiet time in Provincetown…a great time to stroll around the Province Lands &… Enjoy! By Spencer Kennard As a child, spending summers in North Truro, I thought Cape Cod began at the Wellfleet Drive-In and ended at Provincetown. As a photographer, I now know that all the Cape towns leading to the canal […]

Chatham: Morning Light! - A beautiful, calm morning in Chatham…Photos taken around the Fish Pier and Stage Harbor. Enjoy! By Spencer Kennard As a child, spending summers in North Truro, I thought Cape Cod began at the Wellfleet Drive-In and ended at Provincetown. As a photographer, I now know that all the Cape towns leading to the canal […]

Fishermen’s Alliance Working to Combat Food Insecurity - CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance is doing their part to help combat food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic with a new program. Through their brand “Small Boats, Big Taste,” the Fishermen’s Alliance has been making chowder and donating it to foodbanks across Massachusetts. Not only is the program providing the community […]