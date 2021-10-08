PHOTOS: Scudder’s Lane Landing

We were out recently and decided to visit Scudder’s Lane Landing.
Fall is certainly in full swing and the colors are definitely out!
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
