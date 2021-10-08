You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Scudder’s Lane Landing

PHOTOS: Scudder’s Lane Landing

October 8, 2021

We were out recently and decided to visit Scudder’s Lane Landing.

Fall is certainly in full swing and the colors are definitely out!

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Scudder's Lane Landing

Image 1 of 25

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 