Hardings Beach in Chatham is the town’s largest public parking beach and offers a magnificent walk out to the mouth of Stage Harbor and views of one of its most prominent motifs, the Stage Harbor Lighthouse. Decommissioned and privately owned the Lighthouse has been the subject matter of countless photos, paintings and other artistic creations….it’s a good 20 minute walk-using the inland trail past the dunes and colorful vegetation – to the end which then gives you awesome views from the entrance of Stage Harbor….fishing, sailing, & pleasure boats passing by…fishing off the coast…and just a great place to be….then a nice walk back via the beach-side….it’s worth it!… Enjoy!

Exploring Chatham's Hardings Beach & Stage Harbor Lighthouse! ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 11

By Spencer Kennard

As a child, spending summers in North Truro, I thought Cape Cod began at the Wellfleet Drive-In and ended at Provincetown. As a photographer, I now know that all the Cape towns leading to the canal have their own unique beauty and charm.

Roughly 30 years ago, I had the good fortune to work with the legendary photographer Dick Kelsey and as owner of Kelsey-Kennard have specialized in aerial photography as well as landscape/scenic, portraits, weddings, and photographing events on the Cape, the Islands, and beyond.

Photographs from our Gallery in Chatham are displayed in homes and businesses locally and world-wide.

Besides photography I also enjoy boating/ fishing (fish are usually very safe when I’m out there,) gardening and tennis. Cape Cod is a very special place and I look forward to sharing my images with you as I travel about.