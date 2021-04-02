Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of the Month: Judith Wilson

Meet Tank! Tank had quite the adventure running loose for nearly 2 weeks!

Thanks to one special volunteer and animal lover, Tank is now back home. Harwich Animal Control Officer Jennifer Harrington shared a story with us about Tank and nominated a very special woman for Cape Codder Of the Month. Thanks to First Citizens Federal Credit Union, we are able to award a $100 check to this wonderful woman as a thank you!

Listen to the story here:

Then we got to call Judith and give her the good news! Listen here:

If you would like to nominate someone for Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder of The Month, click HERE