You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of the Month: Judith Wilson

Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of the Month: Judith Wilson

April 2, 2021

Meet Tank! Tank had quite the adventure running loose for nearly 2 weeks! 

Thanks to one special volunteer and animal lover, Tank is now back home. Harwich Animal Control Officer Jennifer Harrington shared a story with us about Tank and nominated a very special woman for Cape Codder Of the Month. Thanks to First Citizens Federal Credit Union, we are able to award a $100 check to this wonderful woman as a thank you! 

Listen to the story here:

 

Then we got to call Judith and give her the good news!  Listen here:

If you would like to nominate someone for Cape Country 104's Cape Codder of The Month, click HERE

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


