Cape Country 104’s Newest Cape Codder Of The Month: Lisa Lunedei

Lisa was nominated by her friend, Joni.

As a driver for the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, it is Lisa’s responsibility to make sure her passengers can get from one location to another safely and in a timely fashion – no matter what the world throws at her. Lisa is a survivor and is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the people on Cape Cod moving. Terrible weather conditions, rough roads and even the pandemic could not stop her. Lisa brings a smile to so many faces even in difficult times.

