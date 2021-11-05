You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s Newest Cape Codder Of The Month: Lisa Lunedei

Cape Country 104’s Newest Cape Codder Of The Month: Lisa Lunedei

November 5, 2021

Lisa was nominated by her friend, Joni.

As a driver for the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, it is Lisa’s responsibility to make sure her passengers can get from one location to another safely and in a timely fashion – no matter what the world throws at her. Lisa is a survivor and is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the people on Cape Cod moving. Terrible weather conditions, rough roads and even the pandemic could not stop her.  Lisa brings a smile to so many faces even in difficult times.

 

Listen to Lisa’s story here:

 

If you’d like to nominate someone for Cape Codder Of The Month with First Citizen’s Federal Credit Union, please click HERE

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 