You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s Teacher Of the Month: Melissa Giannelli From Upper Cape Tech

Cape Country 104’s Teacher Of the Month: Melissa Giannelli From Upper Cape Tech

February 24, 2023

Cape Country 104 has teamed up with First Citizens Federal Credit Union are looking for educators who are making a difference in our Cape community. Melissa Giannelli is one of those inspirational people!

Listen to That Girl in The Morning (Cat Wilson) chat with Melissa here:

 

Melissa Giannelli began teaching at Upper Cape Tech school a few years ago starting as a paraprofessional (substitute).  She would teach any classes that her administrator needed taught from HVAC, Carpentry, Auto mechanics, or whatever was asked of her.  She is now the Engineer instructor as a full time teacher. 

She looks forward to school everyday and giving back to the students.  She has taken on many roles, the latest being the Skills advisor for this year and the assistant Cheerleading coach.  She supports her students by attending honor society ceremonies, school dances, and functions.  She gets excited when she sees her students succeed and they enjoy her class. 

If you’d like to nominate someone to be our next Teacher Of The Month, click HERE:

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 