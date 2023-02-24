Cape Country 104’s Teacher Of the Month: Melissa Giannelli From Upper Cape Tech

Cape Country 104 has teamed up with First Citizens Federal Credit Union are looking for educators who are making a difference in our Cape community. Melissa Giannelli is one of those inspirational people!

Melissa Giannelli began teaching at Upper Cape Tech school

Melissa Giannelli began teaching at Upper Cape Tech school a few years ago starting as a paraprofessional (substitute). She would teach any classes that her administrator needed taught from HVAC, Carpentry, Auto mechanics, or whatever was asked of her. She is now the Engineer instructor as a full time teacher.

She looks forward to school everyday and giving back to the students. She has taken on many roles, the latest being the Skills advisor for this year and the assistant Cheerleading coach. She supports her students by attending honor society ceremonies, school dances, and functions. She gets excited when she sees her students succeed and they enjoy her class.

