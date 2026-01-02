Congratulations to “Good Friends Cafe”: The latest Ocean 104.7 Small Business of the Month!

We are thrilled to announce that Good Friends Cafe on School street in West Dennis has been named the latest Ocean 104.7 Small Business of the Month winner! Since 2009, owner Chrissy Carr has transformed this location from a seasonal summer spot into a year-round cornerstone of the community. By honoring the long history of meals shared at this site while building her own legacy, Chrissy has created a “thriving heart” in West Dennis where locals and visitors alike feel right at home.

The secret to their success lies in a menu that defines comfort. Good Friends Cafe is famous for its delicious homemade grilled breads and signature homemade corned beef hash, alongside perfectly executed classics like Eggs Benedict, fluffy omelettes, and hearty soups and sandwiches. Whether you are stopping in for a quick weekday lunch or a lingering weekend breakfast, the quality of the food is matched only by the excellence of the staff. It is often said they have the best waitstaff and owners around—a sentiment echoed by everyone who walks through their doors.

Beyond the kitchen, Good Friends Cafe truly lives up to its name by being a proud supporter of all things local and consistently giving back to the neighborhood. Their commitment to the community and their amazing atmosphere make them a standout choice for this month’s honor. We encourage everyone to stop by, grab a seat, and experience the best of West Dennis. Congratulations to Chrissy and the entire team on this well-deserved recognition!

With this recognition our winner will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card.

Special thanks to the Ocean 104.7 Small Business of the Month sponsor – “Cape Cod 5”. Cape Cod 5, the region’s leading community bank.