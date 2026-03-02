It was cold, but the power outage helped reduce my To Be Read list

With last week’s news of an incoming Nor Easter bringing high winds and two-feet of snow, I topped off my car’s gas, stowed the furniture on my deck, and assessed my supply of candles and batteries. I also glanced at the book lying on my couch. A mystery novel, The Fisherman, that my son gave me for Christmas. Reading is always my primary activity when the power goes out. I was fairly certain I’d lose power.

Monday morning the storm was in high gear as trees by the house swayed in unnerving arcs and the power flickered a few times before an eerie silence extended through the house, interrupted only by howling wind gusts. No power. Wrapped in an oversize hoodie (the Comfy- they’re truly wonderful) and a blanket, I began reading.

With all the digital distractions and my endless to-do list on hold due to the weather I quickly became immersed in the novel, reading until I realized I was hungry. I’d loaded most of my refrigerator’s content into coolers and put them in the garage. Fumbling around with a flashlight I scrounged up a meal I could prepare on the stove. I finished The Fisherman.

This is the first house I’ve lived in that didn’t have an oil furnace. Having a gas stove and hot water heater meant I could have warm meals and showers. That made power outages a bit more bearable as the wind howled and my driveway filled with snow.

Tuesday seemed a bit worse

The noise of the storm had subsided on Tuesday, and the first order of business was finding my next book. Still no power. However, duty called and I suited up to shovel the driveway. I’ve shoveled more snow in the past 2 months than I have in the last decade. This winter has been a real winter.

After pondering what to cook for hot lunch, I settled in with Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. It’s a difficult topic to read, but with the partial release of the Epstein files amidst legal maneuvers and propaganda, it’s inciteful to read an account by someone who survived it and went on to help others in that situation. Despite being a tough topic, I read all day by the window and continued a few more hours by candlelight.

My feet were cold. It was time to end the day with a hot shower, one of the fringe benefits of a gas hot water heater. My plan was dashed as the water didn’t warm up. It got progressively colder to the point at which it stung my hand. Something was wrong with my water heater. I always have hot water during power outages. My cold bed awaited.

Wednesday began with KISS

I could see my breath. Standing in my kitchen cooking an egg, my breath appeared as though I was vaping. Could it really be that cold? It was. I followed up my egg with Ace Frehley’s autobiography. He was the lead guitarist for KISS and the reason I begged my parents to buy me a guitar back in high school. He passed away in October 2025, and I’d never gotten around to reading his book.

I’ve read a lot of rock n roll biographies and this one was great. He was very revealing and honest, giving a look at his history on stage and how it affected his day-to-day life – just as Paul. As the day passed in the daylight of my living room window, my phone needed a charge, and my body craved a break from the relentless chill. On the way I stopped by Coast Guard Beach for a few post-storm photos.

The local community center had a generator and offered warmth and an outlet to bring our essential devices back to life. I lost track of time as I read, filling in gaps of my Kiss history knowledge with incites from Ace’s book. I headed home in time to figure out dinner with some remaining daylight.

Thursday I was still without power, but the office was open

The community center offered a respite, but the office gave me an entire day of heat. Throughout the day folks would release an elated cheer discovering their power had been restored. My cheer came in mid-afternoon when my phone alerted me to a device that had been dormant for four days. Back in the day I’d have left the house with one lamp switched on. If I had electricity, the lamp would be seen as I drove up the driveway. Now the house was contacting me. What a world! And heat never felt better.

I plugged in a few appliances and moved my coolers of food back to the fridge, all the while reminding myself how much I enjoy reading and to do more of it… especially when the power is on!

I hope you all came through the blizzard safely.

By CapeCod.com staff