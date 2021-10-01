You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet Alyssa Chase, Cape Country 104’s Newest Cape Codder Of the Month

Meet Alyssa Chase, Cape Country 104’s Newest Cape Codder Of the Month

October 1, 2021

Alyssa’s Mom, Daughter and Alyssa Chase with Cat Wilson

Each month Cape Country 104 shines a spotlight on someone who goes above and beyond in our community. This month, we learned a little about the Foster Care programs on the Cape thanks to Danielle nominating Alyssa Chase! Alyssa, as a single woman, opened her heart and home to a little girl who needed a new family. 

Alyssa is also a teacher at the Barnstable Community Innovative School, where she makes a difference for her students every day! 

Listen to Danielle nominate her friend, Alyssa:

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a Foster Family, click HERE

If you’d like to nominate someone to be our next Cape Codder of the Month, click HERE

 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 