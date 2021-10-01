Meet Alyssa Chase, Cape Country 104’s Newest Cape Codder Of the Month

Each month Cape Country 104 shines a spotlight on someone who goes above and beyond in our community. This month, we learned a little about the Foster Care programs on the Cape thanks to Danielle nominating Alyssa Chase! Alyssa, as a single woman, opened her heart and home to a little girl who needed a new family.

Alyssa is also a teacher at the Barnstable Community Innovative School, where she makes a difference for her students every day!

Listen to Danielle nominate her friend, Alyssa:

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a Foster Family, click HERE

If you’d like to nominate someone to be our next Cape Codder of the Month, click HERE