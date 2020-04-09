Seven Ways to Celebrate Easter While Social Distancing

There’s no doubt about it – whatever your traditions are for Easter, it will be different this year. There won’t be big Easter brunches at local restaurants, going to church, or having a big family egg hunt. I can guarantee you this: your children will never forget this Easter, because it’s happening under unique circumstances. There are several ways that you can celebrate and enjoy Easter while practicing social distancing. Here are a few fun ideas.

1) Attend a Virtual Church Service

Several Cape Cod churches are planning to stream church services this Sunday. In fact, many of them started online services weeks ago. We’ve compiled a helpful list here.

2) Decorate Easter Eggs

You can still have fun dying eggs. If you didn’t pick up a kit in advance or order one in time, there are many DIY tutorials online, using items around your house. Including this one which is all-natural.

Eggs are becoming harder to find in stores, so decorating paper eggs can be just as fun. There are lots of printable sheets online. If you do paper eggs, tape them up in your windows for other people to see when they pass by.

3) Easter Family Photos

You can still dress those kids up in the outfits you carefully chose months ago and take pictures! The daffodils are out, the grass is green! Photos at home with a stuffed bunny look great, too.

4) Brunch Buffet

Create your own buffet in the kitchen for the family to enjoy. If you have older kids, make it a pot luck where they each create their own dishes to bring to the buffet. I am still cooking a special meal, complete with my signature southern banana pudding.

5) Backyard Easter Egg Hunt

Create your own Easter egg hunt. Extend the fun by having the kids hide the eggs for you to find. After finding the eggs outside, you can re-hide them indoors. Sweeten the deal by creating one prize egg and, if that one’s found, you get to be the next person to hide or you get a special treat.

6) Virtual Family Visit

Since you aren’t able to visit with family in person, link up with Facetime, Facebook video calls, Skype or Zoom. There are several easy ways to video chat and your loved ones will appreciate it.

7) Easter TV

Watch one of the many family-friendly, Easter-themed movies. Here’s a great list of what’s on Netflix.

Whatever you do, don’t put too much pressure on yourself to make things perfect, just try to enjoy the day.