Churches Are Offering Worship Services Online

The current pandemic has forced us to get creative in ways we never thought we could. It has, especially, encouraged us to embrace technology as we had seldom even considered up until recently.

Many organizations have made themselves available virtually, not only so they may stay relevant, but so that the public might not feel so isolated at home.

Churches and houses of worship have joined in, by offering services online to their flocks. The Cape Cod Council of Churches has provided a detailed list of churches by town, denomination, times, and whether the service is recorded or live streaming, as well as the link to where you can see it from the comfort of your home. Thank you to the Council of Churches for providing this valuable service.

Visit the link to find your church: https://capecodcouncilofchurches.org/download/onlineworshiptimes-april2020.pdf