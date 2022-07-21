You are here: Home / Entertainment / VIDEO: Barnstable County Fair 2022 Demolition Derby Gender Reveal!

July 21, 2022

Check out this Demolition Derby Gender Reveal at the Barnstable County Fair this year! Congratulations Jennifer And Lucas, watch for the smoke!

Filed Under: Entertainment
