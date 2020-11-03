5 Cranberry Recipes to Try This Fall

While the rest of America might be overdosing on Pumpkin Spice everything, cranberry season is in full swing on Cape Cod.

We’ve put together a few recipes to help you make the most of a quintessential Cape Cod ingredient.

1) Cranberry Bars

Crust and Topping 2 1/2 cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 cup cold butter 1 egg 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 cup ground slivered almonds

Filling 4 cups fresh or frozen cranberries 1 cup sugar Juice of 1/2 orange (4 teaspoons) 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 teaspoon vanilla

Steps Heat oven to 375°F. Grease 13×9-inch pan with butter or cooking spray. In large bowl, mix flour, 1 cup sugar, the almonds, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter, using pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through ingredients in opposite directions), until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Stir in egg. Press 2 1/2 cups of crumb mixture in bottom of pan. Stir cinnamon into remaining crumb mixture; set aside

In medium bowl, stir all filling ingredients. Spoon evenly over crust. Spoon reserved crumb mixture evenly over filling.

Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until top is light golden brown. Cool completely. Refrigerate until chilled. Cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Store tightly covered in refrigerator.

2) Cranberry Stuffing

1 cup butter or margarine 3 medium celery stalks (with leaves), chopped (1 1/2 cups 3/4 cup finely chopped onion SAVE $ 9 cups soft bread cubes (15 slices) 1/2 cup dried cranberries or golden raisins 2 tablespoons chopped fresh or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage leaves 1 tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves SAVE $ 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Steps

In 10-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook celery and onion in butter, stirring frequently, until onion is tender. Stir in about one-third of the bread cubes. Place in large bowl. Add remaining bread cubes and ingredients; toss.

Stuff turkey just before roasting.

3) White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

3/4 cup butter or margarine, softened SAVE $

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon almond extract, if desired

1 egg

1 3/4 cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup white vanilla baking chips (6 oz)

1 cup sweetened dried cranberries

Steps Heat oven to 350°F. In large bowl, beat butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla, almond extract and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until well mixed. Stir in flour, baking soda and salt. Stir in baking chips and cranberries.

On ungreased cookie sheet, drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until light brown. Cool 2 to 3 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. 4) Cranberry Granola Bars 3 1/2 cups fruit and nut granola 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce 1/4 cup honey 1/4 cup mild-flavor (light) molasses 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots

Steps Heat oven to 325°F. Line 8-inch square pan with parchment paper, extending paper over sides of pan, and line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

In food processor, pulse granola a few times to break up into smaller pieces. Set aside.

In large bowl, stir together applesauce, honey and molasses. Add granola, cranberries and apricots; stir thoroughly to combine. Pour mixture into pan; press firmly into pan.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Freeze uncovered 1 hour.

Using parchment paper, lift mixture from pan. Cut into bars. Place bars on paper-lined cookie sheet. Freeze uncovered at least 1 hour longer before serving. Store in freezer. 5) Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins (or The Best Of Both Muffins) 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar 2 eggs 1 1/4 cups canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix) 3/4 cup milk 2 1/2 cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 3/4 teaspoon baking soda 3/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

Steps