A Dozen Local Chocolate Shops for Valentine’s Day!

Some people like to give flowers and wine for Valentine’s Day, while others prefer CHOCOLATE!
We asked for your suggestions on the Best Cape Cod Chocolate Shops.
Dark, white and milk, these shops have it all.
There are many quality shops on the Cape that are worth taking a look.
Here is your list:
Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium (Falmouth)
Cape Cod Chocolatier (Centerville)
Chatham Candy Manor (Chatham)
Chequessett Chocolates (N. Truro)
Ghelfi’s Candies (Falm & Mashpee)
Hot Chocolate Sparrow (Orleans)
Kandy Korner (Hyannis)
Pocasset Pretzel (Pocasset)
Provincetown Fudge Factory
Robin’s Toffee by the Sea (W Yarmouth)
Stage Stop Candy (Dennis)