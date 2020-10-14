A Reason To Try BLUEFISH!

Why haven’t you tried Bluefish? I think EVERYONE will enjoy this Bluefish recipe, local, wash-ashore or visitor!
Triple Citrus Grilled Cape Cod Bluefish (click to download the PDF)
Ingredients:
1 cup orange juice
1/4 cup fresh lime juice (2-4 large limes)
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (1 large lemon)
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon dry white wine (or white wine vinegar)
salt and ground black pepper to taste
1/4 cup lemon pepper seasoning
2 bluefish fillets, skinned and cut into 4-6 even portions (approx. 3-4 pounds)
Grilled Citrus Garnish Ingredients:
Additional lemons, limes and oranges
¾ cup sugar
Directions:
Pour orange juice, lime juice, lemon juice, olive oil and white wine into a large glass bowl. Add salt, pepper and lemon pepper seasoning. Stir to blend. Leave the squeezed lemon and lime halves in the bowl, too.
Submerge the fish fillets into the bowl of marinade. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
Preheat grill or grill pan for high heat. When the grill is hot, oil the grate well with canola oil.
Cut the garnish oranges, limes and lemons in half crosswise. Pour sugar in a bowl. Dip the cut side of each fruit in the sugar to lightly coat. Grill the sugared fruit over medium-high heat until caramelized with char marks.
When ready to grill the bluefish, get grill hot and oil the grate again well with canola oil. Alternatively, you can use an oiled grilling fish basket. Place fish fillets on the grill. Baste with marinade during first half of cooking and discard remaining marinade. Cook for approximately four minutes on each side, or until fish flakes with a fork.
Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with grilled citrus fruit.
Serve & enjoy. DELICIOUSLY LOCAL!
