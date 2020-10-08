VIDEO: Cape Cod Cranberry Bog Wet-Harvest

A sure signs of Fall on Cape Cod is the annual cranberry bog harvest. Have a look at Carl Jacob’s areal footage from a few years back of a wet-harvest in Harwich. Special thank you to J.A. Jenkins & Son at Pleasant Lake Bog
A sure signs of Fall on Cape Cod is the annual cranberry bog harvest. Have a look at Carl Jacob’s areal footage from a few years back of a wet-harvest in Harwich. Special thank you to J.A. Jenkins & Son at Pleasant Lake Bog
Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media