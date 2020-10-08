You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Food / VIDEO: Cape Cod Cranberry Bog Wet-Harvest

VIDEO: Cape Cod Cranberry Bog Wet-Harvest

October 8, 2020

A sure signs of Fall on Cape Cod is the annual cranberry bog harvest. Have a look at Carl Jacob’s areal footage from a few years back of a wet-harvest in Harwich. Special thank you to J.A. Jenkins & Son at Pleasant Lake Bog

 

Filed Under: Food, Home & Garden, Lifestyle Tagged With:
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 