Looking for a good Sea Clam recipe?

Recipe:
Instead of ordering some fried clam strips or clam chowder, make this crisp and fresh sea clam dish! The dynamic flavors are light and fresh for a nice day.
Ingredients:
8 live sea clams (ask your fish market to get them)
¾ cup kosher salt 1 each yellow and red bellpepper, small diced
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
¼ cup pepperoncini, seeded and minced
1 cup champagne (or white wine) vinegar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
½ cup canola oil
¼ cup basil, chopped
½ cup Italian parsley, minced
1 ½ tsp. piment d’espelette
½ tbsp. kosher salt
Directions:
• Rinse and scrub the clams well to remove any dirt or sand.
• Place the clams in a large pot and add one quart of water. Cover the pot and cook the clams until they open and the meat is cooked (they will pull back from the shell).
• Remove the clams from the pot and allow them to cool.
• Remove the meat of the clams including the adductor muscles. Split the stomach with a knife, remove the content and discard. Remove the thin membrane from the siphon (similar to a steamer) and discard. Place all of the clam meat in a bowl of ice water mixed with ¾ cup of kosher salt.
• Agitate the clams in the water so that any extra stomach content and sand dislodges from the meat. Remove the meat from the water and drain completely.
• Slice the clam meat as thin as possible.
• Combine all ingredients for the marinade and then fold in the clam meat.
• Refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours. Serve as cold as possible, in the shell or on top of salad greens.
