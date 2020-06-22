Looking for a good Sea Clam recipe?

Recipe:

Instead of ordering some fried clam strips or clam chowder, make this crisp and fresh sea clam dish! The dynamic flavors are light and fresh for a nice day.

Ingredients:

8 live sea clams (ask your fish market to get them)

¾ cup kosher salt 1 each yellow and red bellpepper, small diced

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup pepperoncini, seeded and minced

1 cup champagne (or white wine) vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup canola oil

¼ cup basil, chopped

½ cup Italian parsley, minced

1 ½ tsp. piment d’espelette

½ tbsp. kosher salt

Directions:

• Rinse and scrub the clams well to remove any dirt or sand.

• Place the clams in a large pot and add one quart of water. Cover the pot and cook the clams until they open and the meat is cooked (they will pull back from the shell).

• Remove the clams from the pot and allow them to cool.

• Remove the meat of the clams including the adductor muscles. Split the stomach with a knife, remove the content and discard. Remove the thin membrane from the siphon (similar to a steamer) and discard. Place all of the clam meat in a bowl of ice water mixed with ¾ cup of kosher salt.

• Agitate the clams in the water so that any extra stomach content and sand dislodges from the meat. Remove the meat from the water and drain completely.

• Slice the clam meat as thin as possible.

• Combine all ingredients for the marinade and then fold in the clam meat.

• Refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours. Serve as cold as possible, in the shell or on top of salad greens.

