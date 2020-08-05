RECIPE: White Pepper Skate

If you’re looking for a skate recipe, this one might be for you!

It comes to us courtesy of the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance and Chef Tony Pasquale of the restaurant Terra Luna.

Ingredients:

2 tsp. fennel seeds

1 tsp. white peppercorns

2 skate wings

1 large free-range egg, beaten

1/4 cup plain flour

olive oil

butter

Directions: