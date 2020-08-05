RECIPE: White Pepper Skate

If you’re looking for a skate recipe, this one might be for you!
It comes to us courtesy of the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance and Chef Tony Pasquale of the restaurant Terra Luna.
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. fennel seeds
- 1 tsp. white peppercorns
- 2 skate wings
- 1 large free-range egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup plain flour
- olive oil
- butter
Directions:
- Grind fennel seeds and white peppercorns in a coffee grinder until it’s a fine powder and set aside
- Rub and pat the peppery mixture over skate wings, then dip into the egg on both sides. Let any excess drip off, then drip in flour, patting and coating the fillets really well on both sides.
- Heat a large cast iron skillet on high heat.
- When hot, add oil and butter. Cook skate wings for roughly 3 minutes on each side, then an extra minute on each side to finish until they have a golden crust.
- Serve with a Risi e Bisi with Pancetta or your favorite side dish.