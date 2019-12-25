Ring in the New Year… Right Here!

Celebrating the end of one year, and ringing in the next is a time-honored tradition. We’re putting the past behind and looking toward the future with hope. Here on the Cape, there are plenty of ways to party on New Year’s Eve. Check out the first night parties and event suggestions below!

First Night Chatham – We are a family-friendly, alcohol free, town-wide celebration of the arts with over 70 performances and events. December 31st, 2019 will be First Night Chatham’s 29th New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s a full day of fun and entertainment, starting with the Town Photo at the Chatham Lighthouse at Noon, and culminating with Fireworks at Oyster Pond at the stroke of midnight. For more information, visit firstnightchatham.com.

First Light Provincetown – This incredible event stretches the New Year’s celebration into a fun-filled weekend December 28-January 1! Put 2019 behind you on New Year’s Eve, when the town’s terrific restaurants will offer prix fixe menus along with your favorite bubbly. A lineup of parties for every taste will be on tap once romance and resolutions meet at midnight, as Provincetown’s venerable dance clubs and bars will challenge your endurance with extended hours until 2 a.m. After ringing in 2020, wake up for New Year’s Day brunch, a can’t-miss annual tradition. Join townies for the Pajama Brunch, an early energy booster to keep your juices flowing. The frigid waters of Cape Cod Bay host the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge, and after, you can shake off the shivers and warm up at the Après Chill Chili Party, to get you ready for another devilish night out on the town! Visit ProvincetownTourismOffice.org for more information.

First Night 2020 Sandwich – With the end of the year fast approaching, Residents in Sandwich are preparing for the First Night 2020 event that will kick off on New Year’s Eve. Entering its eighth year of operation, the event is alcohol-free and features live music and dancing, food vendors, ice sculptures, lighted giants in the village, a parade, and fireworks for a festive and family-friendly environment. Children can enjoy an enchanting fairy garden, face painting, a petting zoo, a juggler, and storytellers among many others. First Night Sandwich 2020 is set to take place Tuesday, December 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. on Water Street and Main Street in Sandwich. Buttons for the event are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, kids five and under are free. To sponsor the event, make a donation, volunteer, or for button information, visit firstnightsandwich.com.

New Year’s Eve Night of Comedy at Cotuit Center for the Arts – Presented in partnership with Scamps Comedy, the show is hosted by local favorite Jim Ruberti and headlined by two of Boston’s top comedians: Joe Yannetty and Paul Nardizzi. The show is appropriate for adults (18-plus), and there will be a cash bar. Tickets are $35, $33 for seniors, and $30 for members. For more information, visit ScampsComedy.com or www.artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. For more information, visit https://web.falmouthchamber.com/events

New Year’s Eve at Chatham Bars Inn – Ring in 2020 in style! Choose your favorite way to celebrate from an elegant evening of dining and dancing with a live band to a traditional tavern dinner to a high-energy countdown party with a top DJ. Let the countdown begin with a dinner and dancing Celebration at STARS. Bring your friends to the Countdown Party from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. at our Monomoy Ballroom for a high-energy DJ dance party and count down to the New Year with us! There is no cover for this fun party, but cash bars will be available. 21+ with positive ID. No reservations available, first come first served for entry. And why stop there? Kick off the New Year with style and a grand brunch experience in the surroundings of the beautiful resort. Offerings include Belgian Waffles, Prime Rib and Roast Turkey carving, smoked fish and charcuterie, and egg stations, pancakes, waffles and French toast varieties, a dessert buffet, and more. $76 per adult and $28 per child ages 5-12. Advanced reservations are highly recommended. For additional information or reservations, please call Concierge at 508-945-6871 or visit https://www.chathambarsinn.com/life-at-the-inn/new-years-eve/

New Year’s Eve Masquerade at The Club at New Seabury – The New Year’s Eve Masquerade is open to the public and runs from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Cost is $98 and menu includes butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, imported and domestic cheese display, chilled seafood display, grilled native swordfish piccata, arugula salad, rosemary and garlic crusted beef tenderloin, muscovy duck breast, grilled butter-basted lobster tails, assorted petit fours and French macarons, chocolate-dipped strawberries, ice cream sundae bar, candy station, dinner, music, dancing and champagne toast at midnight. To reserve, call 508-539-8256. For more information, visit https://www.newseabury.com/restaurants

Family New Year’s Eve Celebration – Enjoy a countdown to the new year with a Balloon Drop at 7:30 p.m. at Ten Pin Eatery in the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis. Ring in the new year from 5 to 8 p.m. with unlimited laser tag + arcade play + 2 games of virtual reality (no points will be awarded; crane games will not be available). $24.95 for ages 12 and under; $29.95 for ages 13 and up. Includes a pizza and wing buffet. Tickets are limited. Call today or reserve online at https://tenpineatery.com/new-years/

New Year’s Eve Family Beach Party – Start your countdown to 2020 with a celebratory, all-new family event from 6 to 10 p.m. that is open to hotel guests and to the general public. Wear your flip flops and sunglasses and get ready to have lots of family fun together! Event includes: buffet dinner of summer favorites; summer-themed crafts; DJ dance party featuring all of your favorite summer tunes; face-painting; magic show; and make-your-own sundae table. Watch the beach ball drop at 10 p.m. and toast the New Year with a cup of sparkling punch! Cape Codder Resort and Spa, Hyannis. https://www.capecodchamber.org/event/new-years-eve-family-beach-party/42497/