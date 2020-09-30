Try This California Chicken Salad with Craisins Recipe

If you’re looking for a quick Chicken Salad recipe and love Craisins, then we have a recipe for you!

Ingredients

CHICKEN SALAD:

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/2 cup Ocean Spray® Craisins® Original Dried Cranberries

1/4 cup chopped red, yellow or orange bell peppers

1/4 cup sliced green onions

2 tablespoons sliced black olives

1/2 cup Ranch dressing (regular or light)

SANDWICH:

8 slices whole grain bread

4 large Romaine lettuce leaves

1 large avocado, peeled, cut into 1/8-inch slices

Directions

In a large bowl, stir together all chicken salad ingredients; set aside.

To assemble sandwiches: Place 1 large lettuce leaf on top of 1 slice bread. Top with about ¼ of the avocado slices. Place about 1 cup salad on sandwich; top with 1 piece of bread. Secure sandwich with wooden picks. Refrigerate leftovers.

Makes 4 sandwiches.

Per Serving: Cal. 547 (27% DV), Fat Cal. 229, Pro. 37 g (77% DV), Carb. 41 g (14% DV), Fat 25 g (39% DV), Chol. 90 mg (30% DV), Sod. 627 mg (26% DV), Vit. A 77 RE (14% DV), Vit C 13 mg (21% DV), Vit. E 0 mg (0% DV), Calcium 91 mg (9% DV), Iron 3 mg (16% DV), Folate 81 Ug (20% DV), Zinc 2 mg (15% DV), Pot. 558 mg (16% DV), Dietary Exchange: Starch 2.5, Meat 4, Fat 3

Recipe provided by OceanSpray.com.