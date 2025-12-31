Meet Dana! This southern girl is loving and sweet as can be! She enjoys playing and exploring the yard with her nose to the ground and tail wagging. She can be shy at first with new things but will warm up quickly. She will need to be taught the puppy basics but we know that with some support and snacks, Dana will blossom into a lovely pup! Come meet Dana during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Dana!
December 31, 2025
Meet Dana! This southern girl is loving and sweet as can be! She enjoys playing and exploring the yard with her nose to the ground and tail wagging. She can be shy at first with new things but will warm up quickly. She will need to be taught the puppy basics but we know that with some support and snacks, Dana will blossom into a lovely pup! Come meet Dana during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.
