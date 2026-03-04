Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Denise!

Meet Denise! Denise is one of our sweet southern-belles who is ready to em”bark” on her next journey with you! Denise has been doing great working on her leash-etiquette, and at times can get pretty enthusiastic but quickly rights herself as she’s just a playful girl ready for an adventure! She’ll be more than happy to join you on a long walk or hike, especially when she comes across fellow canine friends. She will need a refresher on all the puppy basics. Come meet Denise during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



