Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Molecule!

Meet Molecule! Molecule is a sweet, curious guinea pig boy with a gentle personality and an alert little nose that’s always exploring. He enjoys fresh veggies, cozy hideaways, and chatting with happy wheeks when it’s mealtime. Molecule is calm, friendly and would make a wonderful companion for someone ready to give him a loving home. Come meet Molecule during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.

Note: Staff will need to see a picture of the enclosure you plan to house Molecule in before taking him home.



