Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mouse!

Meet Mouse! Mouse is a sweet young dog who spent time in foster before being made adoptable in order to gain weight. He got along well with the other dog in the foster home, and may do well with another social dog in his adoptive home. This silly boy loves to hang out in strange positions and his quirky habit is stealing his foster’s shoes to cuddle with! If you are looking for a snuggly pup who is equal parts playful and affectionate, Mouse might be the boy for you! Come meet Mouse during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



